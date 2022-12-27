Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday.

Enterprise Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Enterprise Bancorp stock opened at $35.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.38. Enterprise Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.57 and a 1-year high of $46.44. The company has a market cap of $427.37 million, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.55.

Enterprise Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Enterprise Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 24.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enterprise Bancorp

In other Enterprise Bancorp news, Director Michael T. Putziger purchased 1,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $39,855.13. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 195,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,812,293.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Michael T. Putziger acquired 1,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $39,855.13. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,812,293.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Stephen J. Irish sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,259. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,882 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,617 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,290 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. lifted its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 136,897 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. Institutional investors own 25.53% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Bancorp Company Profile

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company of Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services. It offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, limited-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.

