EOS Price Tops $0.89 on Major Exchanges (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. During the last seven days, EOS has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. EOS has a total market cap of $954.11 million and approximately $60.17 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS coin can now be purchased for $0.89 or 0.00005244 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00007767 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00026064 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00004684 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00004558 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004935 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000890 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,078,089,773 coins and its circulating supply is 1,078,093,928 coins. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper.Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

