Ergo (ERG) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $82.17 Million

Ergo (ERG) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. Ergo has a market cap of $82.17 million and approximately $664,610.45 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for $1.28 or 0.00007577 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ergo has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16,956.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.65 or 0.00416644 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00021045 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $147.17 or 0.00867956 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00095942 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $103.53 or 0.00610553 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005903 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.02 or 0.00259628 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 63,953,232 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

