ETF Industry Exposure & Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:TETF) Trading Down 0%

ETF Industry Exposure & Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:TETF – Get Rating) traded down 0% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.30 and last traded at $18.47. 13,632 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 461% from the average session volume of 2,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.47.

ETF Industry Exposure & Financial Services ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.47 and a 200 day moving average of $18.47.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ETF Industry Exposure & Financial Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETF Industry Exposure & Financial Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.