European Commercial REIT Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:ERE)

European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.014 per share on Monday, January 16th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

European Commercial REIT Price Performance

European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.34. The firm had revenue of C$30.02 million for the quarter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for European Commercial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Commercial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.