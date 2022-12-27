EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Trading Down 5.9%

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) traded down 5.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.83 and last traded at $3.85. 32,966 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,146,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on EVGO shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on EVgo from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of EVgo from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of EVgo from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of EVgo in a research report on Friday, October 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.69.

EVgo Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.71.

Institutional Trading of EVgo

EVgo ( NYSE:EVGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $10.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 million. Analysts forecast that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EVgo by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 38,025 shares during the last quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in EVgo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,881,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EVgo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,425,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in shares of EVgo by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 2,801,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,835,000 after buying an additional 328,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. 12.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVgo Company Profile

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

Further Reading

