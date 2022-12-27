Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP) and SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Critical Review

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) and Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

SilverBow Resources has a beta of 2.36, meaning that its share price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a beta of -0.15, meaning that its share price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SilverBow Resources and Evolve Transition Infrastructure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SilverBow Resources 39.86% 57.45% 19.69% Evolve Transition Infrastructure -232.12% N/A -41.90%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SilverBow Resources 0 0 2 0 3.00 Evolve Transition Infrastructure 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for SilverBow Resources and Evolve Transition Infrastructure, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

SilverBow Resources presently has a consensus price target of $55.00, suggesting a potential upside of 89.00%. Given SilverBow Resources’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe SilverBow Resources is more favorable than Evolve Transition Infrastructure.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SilverBow Resources and Evolve Transition Infrastructure’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SilverBow Resources $407.20 million 1.59 $86.76 million $14.52 2.00 Evolve Transition Infrastructure $51.48 million 0.47 -$154.54 million N/A N/A

SilverBow Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Evolve Transition Infrastructure.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.1% of SilverBow Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Evolve Transition Infrastructure shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of SilverBow Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Evolve Transition Infrastructure shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SilverBow Resources beats Evolve Transition Infrastructure on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources, Inc., an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 1,416 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc. in May 2017. SilverBow Resources, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Evolve Transition Infrastructure

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of infrastructure for the transition of energy supply to lower carbon sources in the United States. The company engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil. This segment also operates approximately 160 miles of gathering pipelines, as well as four gathering and processing facilities, including stabilizers, storage tanks, compressors and dehydration units, and other related assets in Western Catarina, which are located in Dimmit and Webb Counties, Texas; and provides upstream production services from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. It owns production assets in Texas and Louisiana. Evolve Transition Infrastructure GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Sanchez Midstream Partners LP and changed its name to Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP in February 2021. Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Houston, Texas.

