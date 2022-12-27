Ferguson plc (LON:FERG) Receives £118.06 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ferguson plc (LON:FERG – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is £118.06 ($142.48).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FERG shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a £114 ($137.58) price objective on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a £125 ($150.86) price objective on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Ferguson from GBX 9,960 ($120.20) to GBX 9,630 ($116.22) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

Ferguson Stock Performance

LON FERG opened at £102.85 ($124.13) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £21.36 billion and a PE ratio of 1,243.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 9,860.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 9,771.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.72, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Ferguson has a 1-year low of GBX 8,602 ($103.81) and a 1-year high of £136.40 ($164.62).

Ferguson Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.74%.

In related news, insider Bill Brundage sold 5,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9,426 ($113.76), for a total transaction of £477,898.20 ($576,753.80). In related news, insider Bill Brundage sold 5,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9,426 ($113.76), for a total transaction of £477,898.20 ($576,753.80). Also, insider Kevin Murphy sold 20,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of £104.22 ($125.78), for a total value of £2,173,612.32 ($2,623,234.76).

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Featured Stories

