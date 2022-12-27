Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Stake Lessened by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 944 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 298.7% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 782.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 159.9% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 167.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FIS shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

NYSE FIS opened at $66.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $39.71 billion, a PE ratio of 43.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.53 and a 12 month high of $122.06.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 122.88%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

