Financial Consulate Inc. Acquires 983 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,044 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 1,302.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000.

Guidewire Software Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Guidewire Software stock traded down $0.66 on Tuesday, hitting $59.81. 1,942 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,618,534. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.08 and a 52 week high of $114.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The technology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.13. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 23.57% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $195.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.49 million. Analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GWRE shares. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Insider Activity at Guidewire Software

In related news, insider James Winston King sold 1,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $96,827.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,414,739.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 7,960 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $488,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,019,357. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,577 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $96,827.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,414,739.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,516 shares of company stock valued at $768,482. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud comprising PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

