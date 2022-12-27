Financial Consulate Inc. Has $308,000 Stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Financial Consulate Inc. lowered its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,422 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSGP. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on CSGP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target (up previously from $67.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

CoStar Group Stock Performance

In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total value of $107,321.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,689. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total transaction of $288,058.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,327.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total transaction of $107,321.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,055,689. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,428,461. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.97. The company has a current ratio of 15.36, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $31.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.41 and a beta of 0.90. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.00 and a 52-week high of $85.37.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $556.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.97 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 7.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Stories

