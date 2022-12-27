Financial Consulate Inc. Increases Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Financial Consulate Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1,328.6% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 566.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Insider Activity at CBRE Group

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,321,587.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBRE Group Stock Down 0.6 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CBRE shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on CBRE Group to $95.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.

Shares of CBRE traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.22. 1,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,678,339. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.37. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.31 and a 1 year high of $111.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.56 and its 200-day moving average is $76.07.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.11). CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About CBRE Group

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.