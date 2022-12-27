Financial Consulate Inc. Reduces Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Financial Consulate Inc. trimmed its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,478 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up 1.2% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 32,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 5,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 35,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:SCHB traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.49. 4,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,206,056. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.62 and a 200 day moving average of $45.75. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $57.10.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

