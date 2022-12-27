Financial Consulate Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Financial Consulate Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 19,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.92. The company had a trading volume of 475 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,717. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.56. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $100.13 and a 52 week high of $141.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.371 dividend. This is a boost from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

