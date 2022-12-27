First Affirmative Financial Network Has $240,000 Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

First Affirmative Financial Network lowered its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 72,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATVI has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.11.

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $75.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.34 and its 200-day moving average is $76.30. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.99 and a 52-week high of $86.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76. The company has a market cap of $59.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.49.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.64%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Activision Blizzard

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.