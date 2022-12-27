First Affirmative Financial Network Purchases 569 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

First Affirmative Financial Network increased its position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in ABB were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ABB by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in ABB by 13.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC boosted its position in ABB by 4.2% in the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 8,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of ABB by 66.5% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ABB by 4.4% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. 5.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of ABB from CHF 29 to CHF 26 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ABB from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ABB has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.54.

ABB opened at $30.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $59.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.40. ABB Ltd has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $39.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 billion. ABB had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 15.21%. Analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

