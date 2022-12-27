First Affirmative Financial Network Purchases 579 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,307 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth approximately $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 37.5% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 30.6% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 4,911 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 9.7% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on SBUX. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Starbucks from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.96.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

Starbucks Trading Up 0.5 %

In other news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,044.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,044.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $98.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.76. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $117.80. The firm has a market cap of $112.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.90.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 75.18%.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

