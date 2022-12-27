First Affirmative Financial Network Sells 143 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

First Affirmative Financial Network decreased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,481,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,183,695,000 after buying an additional 1,219,424 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,439,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,517,913,000 after buying an additional 898,976 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,358,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,402,838,000 after buying an additional 3,242,548 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,358,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,396,000 after buying an additional 2,456,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,839,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,024,000 after buying an additional 2,063,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 149,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.54, for a total value of $49,934,778.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,624,546 shares in the company, valued at $34,666,555,618.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total transaction of $214,006.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,298.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 149,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.54, for a total transaction of $49,934,778.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,624,546 shares in the company, valued at $34,666,555,618.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 620,386 shares of company stock worth $212,234,083. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $367.90 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $231.87 and a 12-month high of $375.25. The company has a market cap of $349.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.24, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $359.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $331.57.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 80.80%. On average, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 58.86%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.43.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

