First Affirmative Financial Network Sells 152 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

First Affirmative Financial Network lessened its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in ASML were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ASML by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $551.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $546.58 and a 200 day moving average of $509.64. The company has a market cap of $225.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $363.15 and a 12-month high of $817.30.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 70.86% and a net margin of 30.35%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 14.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $1.1393 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.32%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ASML from $510.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised ASML to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $510.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ASML from €732.00 ($778.72) to €745.00 ($792.55) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $696.46.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

