First Affirmative Financial Network Sells 2,087 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

First Affirmative Financial Network cut its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,087 shares during the period. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF makes up 4.5% of First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. First Affirmative Financial Network owned approximately 0.11% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $3,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 680.5% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the second quarter worth about $75,000.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock opened at $71.86 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52 week low of $64.72 and a 52 week high of $93.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.37.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

