First Affirmative Financial Network Sells 250 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

First Affirmative Financial Network lessened its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,020 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Cigna makes up about 0.7% of First Affirmative Financial Network’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Cigna were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 7.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,279,334 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,762,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,086 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,688,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,191,358 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $764,682,000 after acquiring an additional 639,645 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Cigna by 451.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 557,738 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $154,940,000 after purchasing an additional 456,688 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Cigna by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,396,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $367,922,000 after acquiring an additional 385,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Stock Performance

Shares of CI stock opened at $334.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $321.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.31. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $213.16 and a one year high of $340.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.71.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.34. Cigna had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $45.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.87 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 23.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 21.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cigna from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $318.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $319.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cigna currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cigna news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,936,210. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total transaction of $986,801.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,750 shares in the company, valued at $11,936,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,049 shares of company stock valued at $7,863,480. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

