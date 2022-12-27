First Affirmative Financial Network Sells 322 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

First Affirmative Financial Network reduced its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,107 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Walmart were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tacita Capital Inc lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 265 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total value of $1,370,575.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,478,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,711,617.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $616,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,181,240.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total value of $1,370,575.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,478,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,711,617.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,481,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,663,921 in the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walmart Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Walmart from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.58.

NYSE WMT opened at $143.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $387.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $145.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.12. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

