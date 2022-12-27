First Affirmative Financial Network Sells 4,249 Shares of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF (NYSEARCA:PVI)

First Affirmative Financial Network decreased its position in shares of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF (NYSEARCA:PVI – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,249 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF by 615.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,156 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF during the third quarter worth $246,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF by 43.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF by 105.6% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 35,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 18,158 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,032,000.

Shares of PVI opened at $24.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.90. Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF has a 12 month low of $24.82 and a 12 month high of $25.02.

