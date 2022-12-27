First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.
Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on First Bank to $15.75 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.
First Bank Trading Up 1.7 %
FRBA opened at $14.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $272.15 million, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.75. First Bank has a 12 month low of $13.17 and a 12 month high of $16.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.94 and a 200 day moving average of $14.71.
First Bank Announces Dividend
Institutional Trading of First Bank
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRBA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of First Bank by 7.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of First Bank by 21.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of First Bank by 2.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 329,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after acquiring an additional 6,604 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of First Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of First Bank by 6.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.26% of the company’s stock.
First Bank Company Profile
First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Bank (FRBA)
- Three Healthcare Penny Stocks to Watch In The New Year
- Southwest Airlines Stock, There is a Lot to Love
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
Receive News & Ratings for First Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.