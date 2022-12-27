First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on First Bank to $15.75 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

FRBA opened at $14.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $272.15 million, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.75. First Bank has a 12 month low of $13.17 and a 12 month high of $16.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.94 and a 200 day moving average of $14.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. First Bank’s payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRBA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of First Bank by 7.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of First Bank by 21.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of First Bank by 2.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 329,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after acquiring an additional 6,604 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of First Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of First Bank by 6.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.26% of the company’s stock.

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

