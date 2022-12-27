First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 270,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,629 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $8,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.57. The company had a trading volume of 262,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,176,012. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $29.31 and a 52 week high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.84.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.