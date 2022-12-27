First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Buys 78,124 Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating) by 48.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,124 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. owned approximately 0.28% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $5,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 43,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 9,720 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co grew its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 88,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 22,214 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 783.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 177,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after buying an additional 157,733 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 195.7% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 203,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after buying an additional 134,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 206.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 319,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,190,000 after buying an additional 214,972 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,623. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.65 and a 12-month high of $27.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.09.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.