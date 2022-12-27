First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $4.06 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. TFC Financial Management raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 131.3% during the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 147.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period.
iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance
IWM stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $174.20. 262,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,676,368. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.50 and a 1-year high of $227.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.22.
About iShares Russell 2000 ETF
iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.
