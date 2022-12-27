First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 99,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,756 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $5,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KO. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 6,088.9% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,871,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824,766 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 626.2% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. 68.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $5,936,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,320,907.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $5,936,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,320,907.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Herbert A. Allen III purchased 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,961,069.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,014 shares of company stock valued at $9,336,898 in the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.00. 64,725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,517,960. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The company has a market cap of $276.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.23.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 42.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on KO shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.90.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

