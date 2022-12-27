First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 594,320 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,825,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 594,320 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 7.3% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. owned 2.02% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $221,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWP. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWP stock traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $83.35. 4,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,205,780. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $74.75 and a 12 month high of $116.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.09 and a 200 day moving average of $84.51.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.