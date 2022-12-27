First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,402 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,949 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,177,420 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,295,384,000 after buying an additional 192,537 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 21.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,850,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,461,584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980,777 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Applied Materials by 6.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,875,796 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,278,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,427 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,122,174 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $829,935,000 after purchasing an additional 154,413 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,004,320 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $637,253,000 after buying an additional 63,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.67. The stock had a trading volume of 89,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,507,012. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.00. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $167.06. The company has a market capitalization of $81.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.98%.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Applied Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Applied Materials from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen increased their price target on Applied Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.65.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

