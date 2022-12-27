First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 1,537 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,537 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $2,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EMN. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Tudor Pickering raised Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $165.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.94.

Shares of NYSE EMN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.20. 2,156 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 952,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.48. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $69.91 and a one year high of $129.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.14 and its 200 day moving average is $86.10.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.05. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

