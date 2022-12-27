First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 1,671 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,671 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $6,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFC Financial Management increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 44,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SCZ traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,980,235. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $47.12 and a 12 month high of $73.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.31.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

