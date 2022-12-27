First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 30,629 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 119,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 30,629 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $3,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NI. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in NiSource by 428.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NI traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,363,245. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.94. NiSource Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.78 and a twelve month high of $32.58. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). NiSource had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.60 million. On average, analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NiSource to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on NiSource to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on NiSource from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NiSource in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.86.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

