First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 6,424 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,487 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 6,424 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 307 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,427 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on UNP shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Argus cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific to $228.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.2 %

In related news, Director Teresa Finley bought 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $210.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,905,548. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $206.86 and a 200-day moving average of $213.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.70 and a 12-month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.39%.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

