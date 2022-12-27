First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 8,444 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,444 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 0.5% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $16,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $242.94. The company had a trading volume of 13,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,140. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $286.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.13.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

