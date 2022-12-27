Focused Wealth Management Inc Acquires 567 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 136.2% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 21,350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Shares of TSN traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.92. 1,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,167,530. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.24 and a 200-day moving average of $73.71. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.38 and a 52 week high of $100.72. The stock has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.52%.

Insider Activity at Tyson Foods

In related news, insider Shane Miller sold 6,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $447,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,897.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSN has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America cut Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Argus lowered Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

About Tyson Foods

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.