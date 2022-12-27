Focused Wealth Management Inc Cuts Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Focused Wealth Management Inc cut its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for 1.2% of Focused Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $5,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VGT. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 198,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,479,000 after purchasing an additional 35,557 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $125,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $4.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $315.14. 930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,657. The company has a 50-day moving average of $330.35 and a 200 day moving average of $338.56. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $291.61 and a 1-year high of $467.06.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

