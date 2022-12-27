Focused Wealth Management Inc Grows Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 2,938.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,343 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 298,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,736,000 after buying an additional 12,385 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 148,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,279,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 32,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 159,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,329,000 after purchasing an additional 68,625 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $258,000. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.52. 13,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,473,348. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.20 and a 52-week high of $114.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.18.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

