Focused Wealth Management Inc Has $26.55 Million Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Focused Wealth Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 253,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 5.6% of Focused Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Focused Wealth Management Inc owned about 0.10% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $26,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.84. 9,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,834,688. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.63 and a 52 week high of $129.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.06 and its 200-day moving average is $110.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

