Focused Wealth Management Inc Has $73,000 Stock Position in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Focused Wealth Management Inc reduced its holdings in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Spirit Airlines were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAVE. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Spirit Airlines by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the first quarter worth $296,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 39.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 964,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,093,000 after buying an additional 270,972 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the first quarter worth $3,624,000. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the first quarter worth $873,000. 67.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit Airlines Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Spirit Airlines stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,831. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.07. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a one year low of $15.92 and a one year high of $28.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Spirit Airlines ( NYSE:SAVE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAVE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.89.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

