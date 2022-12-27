Focused Wealth Management Inc Has $79,000 Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 581.0% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.40. 22,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,426,015. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.34. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $39.60.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

