Focused Wealth Management Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,298 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garrison Point Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intel by 3.4% in the third quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 26,653 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC boosted its position in Intel by 20.9% in the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 8,261 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 3.1% in the third quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 77,641 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intel by 6.9% in the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 88,677 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Intel by 5.0% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 17,567 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTC. Citigroup dropped their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.71.

Intel Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $25.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,278,044. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $56.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.82. The firm has a market cap of $105.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.75.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at $64,711.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 1,854 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at $64,711.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.