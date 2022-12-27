Focused Wealth Management Inc Raises Position in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Invitae were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invitae by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invitae by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,282 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invitae by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Invitae by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 112,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invitae by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 77,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVTA. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Invitae to $2.80 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Invitae to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Invitae in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Invitae from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.04.

Shares of NVTA stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.71. 16,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,935,920. Invitae Co. has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $16.48. The company has a current ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.61.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.17. Invitae had a negative net margin of 617.65% and a negative return on equity of 39.04%. The firm had revenue of $133.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.80 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Invitae Co. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Invitae news, Director Sean E. George sold 44,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total value of $91,424.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 743,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,433.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

