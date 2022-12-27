Focused Wealth Management Inc Sells 19,523 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Focused Wealth Management Inc cut its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 88.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,523 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sfmg LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 30,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,616,000 after buying an additional 12,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $2.77 on Tuesday, reaching $210.86. The company had a trading volume of 6,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,883. The company’s fifty day moving average is $222.31 and its 200 day moving average is $230.64. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.64 and a 52-week high of $325.91.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

