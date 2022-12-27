Focused Wealth Management Inc Sells 27,900 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Focused Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,900 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 25.0% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,290,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,072,000 after acquiring an additional 258,300 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 34.6% during the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 95,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 24,572 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 30,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 29.5% during the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 54,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 12,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn FI LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1,038.9% during the third quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 173,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after acquiring an additional 158,077 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPEM stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.76. 64,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,030,770. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $29.80 and a 12 month high of $43.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.41.

