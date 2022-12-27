Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $71.23

Shares of Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $71.23 and last traded at $71.23, with a volume of 423 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.95.

Formula Systems (1985) Stock Down 5.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.02.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The technology company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $636.31 million during the quarter.

Formula Systems (1985) Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.671 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. Formula Systems (1985)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.14%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Formula Systems (1985) by 9.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Formula Systems (1985) by 43.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Formula Systems (1985) in the third quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) during the third quarter valued at about $294,000. 0.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Formula Systems (1985)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, and computer infrastructure and integration solutions worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; computer solutions to computer and communications infrastructures; cloud computing solutions; and database and big data services.

