Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $71.23

Shares of Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $71.23 and last traded at $71.23, with a volume of 423 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.95.
Formula Systems (1985) Stock Down 5.0 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.02.
Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The technology company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $636.31 million during the quarter.
Formula Systems (1985) Cuts Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Formula Systems (1985) by 9.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Formula Systems (1985) by 43.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Formula Systems (1985) in the third quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) during the third quarter valued at about $294,000. 0.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Formula Systems (1985)
Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, and computer infrastructure and integration solutions worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; computer solutions to computer and communications infrastructures; cloud computing solutions; and database and big data services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Formula Systems (1985) (FORTY)
- The Institutions Choose CarMax Over Carvana, Should You?
- Heatmap in Trading: How to Learn What Market Depth Hides
- Micron Technology Sees Chip Recovery by the End of 2023
- Three Healthcare Penny Stocks to Watch In The New Year
- Southwest Airlines Stock, There is a Lot to Love
Receive News & Ratings for Formula Systems (1985) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula Systems (1985) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.