Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $89.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.62.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Stock Performance

NYSE:FBHS opened at $61.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 1 year low of $52.95 and a 1 year high of $108.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.56.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Cuts Dividend

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.07. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is presently 19.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortune Brands Home & Security

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBHS. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3,229.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 585.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 592.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

