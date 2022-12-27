Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA Makes New $12.71 Million Investment in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 43,891 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,708,000. Vertex Pharmaceuticals comprises 1.6% of Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,753,011 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,720,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571,298 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,053,710 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,101,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,255 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 406.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,772,568 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $499,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,478 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,666,130 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,305,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,342,112 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,223,563,000 after acquiring an additional 826,959 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $537,855.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,769,749.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $537,855.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,769,749.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $192,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,715 shares of company stock valued at $1,125,226. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $289.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $74.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $214.66 and a twelve month high of $324.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $307.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $293.39.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 37.62%. As a group, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VRTX shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $288.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $319.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.90.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

