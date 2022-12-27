Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA Reduces Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA lessened its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 24.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 121,604 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 38,370 shares during the period. American Express makes up 2.1% of Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in American Express were worth $16,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in American Express by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 957 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in American Express during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on American Express from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group started coverage on American Express in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on American Express in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.58.
American Express Stock Performance
American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.05. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.
American Express Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.90%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $149,270. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,272,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.
American Express Profile
American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.
