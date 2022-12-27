Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA Sells 226 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA reduced its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTUM. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2,330.8% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

MTUM stock opened at $146.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.14 and a 200 day moving average of $141.94. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $81.37 and a 52 week high of $113.60.

